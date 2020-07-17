75 Cedar Knolls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished townhouse available immediately. Conveniently located off I95 exit 54, this home is a commuters dream come true. This home offers, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and a one car garage. Both bedrooms have California Closets. The master bedroom walk-in closet connects to the full bathroom on the second floor. Updates include a new central air unit, a new hot water heater, new front doors, and a new rear sliding door. Schedule your private showing today before this home is gone!