New Haven County, CT
75 Cedar Knolls Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

75 Cedar Knolls Drive

75 Cedar Knolls Drive · (203) 427-3172
Location

75 Cedar Knolls Drive, New Haven County, CT 06405

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished townhouse available immediately. Conveniently located off I95 exit 54, this home is a commuters dream come true. This home offers, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and a one car garage. Both bedrooms have California Closets. The master bedroom walk-in closet connects to the full bathroom on the second floor. Updates include a new central air unit, a new hot water heater, new front doors, and a new rear sliding door. Schedule your private showing today before this home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive have any available units?
75 Cedar Knolls Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive have?
Some of 75 Cedar Knolls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Cedar Knolls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75 Cedar Knolls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Cedar Knolls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75 Cedar Knolls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75 Cedar Knolls Drive offers parking.
Does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Cedar Knolls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive have a pool?
No, 75 Cedar Knolls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive have accessible units?
No, 75 Cedar Knolls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Cedar Knolls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Cedar Knolls Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75 Cedar Knolls Drive has units with air conditioning.
