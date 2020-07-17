75 Cedar Knolls Drive

Amenities
Fully furnished townhouse available immediately. Conveniently located off I95 exit 54, this home is a commuters dream come true. This home offers, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and a one car garage. Both bedrooms have California Closets. The master bedroom walk-in closet connects to the full bathroom on the second floor. Updates include a new central air unit, a new hot water heater, new front doors, and a new rear sliding door. Schedule your private showing today before this home is gone!