744 Route 80

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.



Kitchen is applianced with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Microwave is a convenience item. Plenty of natural light throughout.



Carpeted bedrooms with ample closeting. Master bedroom has sliders to private deck overlooking wooded area.

Plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement.



Tenant pays all utilities including oil heat & electric hot water, general electric, and trash. Tenant also responsible for landscaping, lawn maintenance and snow removal. No Smoking.



Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.



Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.

Broker: Robert C. White & Company.



-Parking: Driveway and 2 Car Garage.

-Heat: Oil paid by tenant.

-Hot Water: Oil paid by tenant.

-Pets: At owners discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.

-Washer/Dryer: Included in the basement.



