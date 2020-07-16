All apartments in New Haven County
Find more places like 744 Route 80.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven County, CT
/
744 Route 80
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

744 Route 80

744 Old Toll Road · (860) 387-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT 06437

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 744 Route 80 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.

Kitchen is applianced with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Microwave is a convenience item. Plenty of natural light throughout.

Carpeted bedrooms with ample closeting. Master bedroom has sliders to private deck overlooking wooded area.
Plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement.

Tenant pays all utilities including oil heat & electric hot water, general electric, and trash. Tenant also responsible for landscaping, lawn maintenance and snow removal. No Smoking.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.

Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company.

-Parking: Driveway and 2 Car Garage.
-Heat: Oil paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Oil paid by tenant.
-Pets: At owners discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.
-Washer/Dryer: Included in the basement.

(RLNE5605924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Route 80 have any available units?
744 Route 80 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 744 Route 80 have?
Some of 744 Route 80's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Route 80 currently offering any rent specials?
744 Route 80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Route 80 pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 Route 80 is pet friendly.
Does 744 Route 80 offer parking?
Yes, 744 Route 80 offers parking.
Does 744 Route 80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 Route 80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Route 80 have a pool?
No, 744 Route 80 does not have a pool.
Does 744 Route 80 have accessible units?
No, 744 Route 80 does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Route 80 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Route 80 has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Route 80 have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Route 80 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 744 Route 80?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd
Waterbury, CT 06705
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street
Meriden, CT 06450
360 State Street
360 State St
New Haven, CT 06510
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave
North Haven, CT 06518
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06518
Residence Court
904 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTManchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTGuilford Center, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTBridgeport, CTAnsonia, CTWestport, CT
Wallingford Center, CTBristol, CTBranford Center, CTNaugatuck, CTGlastonbury Center, CTSouthold, NYCutchogue, NYEssex Village, CTDarien, CTTorrington, CTGreenport West, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity