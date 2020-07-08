Amenities

1047 Whitney Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Hamden New Haven Line - These beautiful two bedroom units are all remodeled and ready for move in. hardwood Floors, new kitchens, Central Air conditioning. On the lake, great outdoor space and a wonderful up and down layout. Units all have a basement level with a washer and dryer hook up. 1 garage per unit. Easy commute to downtown New Haven, YALE, Albertus Magnus and other schools in the area. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a great apartment.



No Pets Allowed



