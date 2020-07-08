All apartments in New Haven County
1047 Whitney Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

1047 Whitney Avenue

1047 Whitney Ave · (203) 387-9700
Location

1047 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT 06517

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1047 Whitney Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1047 Whitney Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Hamden New Haven Line - These beautiful two bedroom units are all remodeled and ready for move in. hardwood Floors, new kitchens, Central Air conditioning. On the lake, great outdoor space and a wonderful up and down layout. Units all have a basement level with a washer and dryer hook up. 1 garage per unit. Easy commute to downtown New Haven, YALE, Albertus Magnus and other schools in the area. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a great apartment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5748683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

