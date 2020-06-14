/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,548
752 sqft
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,639
800 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,669
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,648
750 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,818
570 sqft
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,826
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
30 Greenview Lane
30 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
872 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
1 Cherry Street
1 Cherry St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
500 sqft
Brand new 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Milford. Everything done to perfection. Unit H. 1st floor. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, and central air. Full size washer/dryer.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
146 High Street
146 High Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Great unit with 1 large bed with walk-in closet. Large size bathroom. In a desirable area downtown Milford. Train Station is only steps away for commuters. Perfect location for those who love the downtown night life.
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
10 Springdale Street
10 Springdale St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1101 sqft
1 bedroom rental on 2nd floor of 2 family house. Can be used as 1 bedroom and a living room, or 2 bedrooms and no living room. Access to Bayview Beach.
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
54 Greenview Ln
54 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS, QUIET & COZY LUXURY PENTHOUSE UNIT! - Property Id: 196192 203-502-3496 *** PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO COMMON AREAS *** GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! Bright, Open Concept * 1,000 SF, 1BD / 1 BR * No Neighbors above!! FEATURES: In-Unit W/D * Gleaming
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
314 Bridgeport Avenue
314 Bridgeport Ave, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Take the Opportunity- be among the very first to live in one of the New 10 Unit Apartments! Complete with elevator, hardwood floors, tiled baths, kitchen with all stainless new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counters.
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Lordship
1 Unit Available
Short Beach Condominiums
155 Short Beach Road, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
646 sqft
Summer Beach is Calling! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, apartment offering a galley kitchen with newer appliances, and spacious living/dining room that opens to your balcony overlooking, 3 Par Golf Course and Short Beach.
1 Unit Available
504 Boston Post Road
504 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Beautifully Spacious and Well designed 1 Bedroom Apartment Ready for July 1, 2020 occupancies. Tile entry, Laminate wood floors, Living Room Kitchen / Dining Combo, 1 full bath with washer & dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,970
720 sqft
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options.
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
685 Success Avenue
685 Success Avenue, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
841 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! BRAND NEW, COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM!! UNIT IS ON THE 2nd FLOOR OF A 30-UNIT COMPLEX (ELEVATOR ACCESSIBLE).
1 Unit Available
175 Minerva Street
175 Minerva Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
875 sqft
Beautiful well kept Victorian Home First Floor 3 Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with a Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator also Washer & Dryer included in basement with interior access.
