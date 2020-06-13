44 Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
2 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 10 at 07:33pm
4 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
455 East St
455 East Street, Middletown, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
****Rent to own our STUNNING home complete with high ceilings, original hardware, 6 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, an in-ground GUNITE salt water heated pool w/jetted hot tub. 3 bay detached garage. Large barn positioned deep in the rear of the property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
10 Omo Street
10 Omo Street, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house on dead-end road with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and more! There is significant closet and storage space and an awesome floor plan allowing you to make it your own.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1 Blue Orchard Drive
1 Blue Orchard Drive, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1485 sqft
Beautiful, split-level home now available for rent in the desirable Wesleyan Hills neighborhood. This seven room home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a finished basement, nice level yard, fully applianced,with the laundry room on the lower level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
236 Burgundy Hill Lane
236 Burgundy Hill Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Beautifully recently completely renovated ranch style one bedroom condo in Peppermill Village. Large living room and dining area with sliding glass door to deck and storage space. There is a spacious bedroom with double closets .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38 Boston Road
38 Boston Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,575
500 sqft
Heritage Commons Active Senior Rental Community. This is a 500 Square foot studio apartment. All utilities included all you have to pay for is cable, phone and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Cromwell Gardens 2 bedroom Condo - HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! - This great condo has HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! The unit is a ranch style, spacious, second floor condo that has 2 bedrooms with 1 and a half baths.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
23 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,097
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Toll Gate Rd
80 Toll Gate Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing school district, bright & sunny house in a quiet area yet close to major highways & shopping. New house AC, newly renovated bathrooms, large deck and a beautiful private back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17 North 3rd Street
17 North 3rd Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
1st floor 5 room -2 bedroom unit with off street parking for two vehicles (commercial vehicles not allowed) - Available 04/01
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
17 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
24 Bayberry Woods
24 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Middletown, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Middletown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

