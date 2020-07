Amenities

CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562



AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER. EVERYTHING YOU NEED WITHIN A COUPLE OF MILES...STORES,RESTAURANTS,MOVIE THEATER, AND THE BUCKLAND MALL. 2 CAR PARKING, FREE STORAGE BIN IN BASEMENT, PRIVATE PORCH/SITTING AREA. NEWER WINDOWS, NEW MINI BLINDS THROUGHOUT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS BATHROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. 2 YR LEASE REQUIRED, PET OK!!



CALL 860-983-6677

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12-arch-st-manchester-ct/23562

