23 Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT with pool

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
47 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,130
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
3 Units Available
West Side
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
25 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,330
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Side
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Robertson
153 Tudor Lane
153 Tudor Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,085
750 sqft
Garden Style unit at The Oaks Apartment available for 11/1/2019 occupancy. Heat & Hot H20 water included. Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
35 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
49-B Salmon Brook Drive
49 Salmon Brook Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Garden Apartments We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
38 Rambling Brook Lane
38 Rambling Brook Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 bd, 2 full bath condo at Hale Farms, Contemporary kitchen with island/bar, newer cabinets & appliances, large living room w/slider to private covered balcony overlooking the woods, huge Mbd w/full bath, baths have Travertine

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
125 South Street
125 South Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath tri level townhome with assigned parking next to private entrance. 1500 finished sqft. w/ 100 unfinished sqft. for storage.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
9 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,135
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,237
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16 Carillon Drive
16 Carillon Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
938 sqft
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ROOMMATE NEEDED ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT. YOU WILL SHARE THE BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA WITH ANOTHER TENANT . Sunny end unit. Bedroom has a large closet 13x12 ceiling fan and is east facing.

July 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manchester rents declined significantly over the past month

Manchester rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,182 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,480 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manchester over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Manchester to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Manchester

    As rents have fallen slightly in Manchester, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Manchester is less affordable for renters.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,480 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Manchester fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Manchester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

