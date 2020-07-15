/
/
/
Smith College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near Smith College
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Sunhill Dr.
4 Sunhill Dr, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
4 Sunhill Dr. Available 08/01/20 Private and Beautiful Single Family in Florence, MA - This beautiful is located on a no-exit street with a very appealing curbside neighborhood. Updated home with many features - perfect for entertaining and privacy.
