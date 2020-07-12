/
/
/
west side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:01 PM
82 Apartments for rent in West Side, Manchester, CT
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
3 Units Available
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.
Results within 1 mile of West Side
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
555 Hilliard Street
555 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Well maintained 2 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Form dining room w/sliders to patio. Gas heat, CAIR, remodeled kitchen & baths. Both bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. Finished room in lower level. Washer/dryer hook-up in unit. 1 Carport.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
186 East Center Street
186 East Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled second floor two bedroom apartment located in a convenient location close to shops, parks and other amenities. Please schedule your showing to see if this is where you want to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
617 Center Street
617 Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
NEAT & CLEAN! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE STYLE RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GAS HEAT. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. NO PETS. 2 MONTHS SECURITY. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. TENANTS MUST CARRY RENTER'S INSURANCE & HAVE GOOD CREDIT.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
144 Maple Street
144 Maple Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
Nice duplex in convenient East Side neighborhood. Two Bedroom and one bath. Parking in back and available on street. Tenant pays all own utilities. Landlord in other side of home. Tenant to pay credit and background check.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of West Side
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
35 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
25 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,330
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
48 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,130
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
30 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
10 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
1 Unit Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Woodland
38 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Woodland in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Franklin Street
33 Franklin Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
33 Franklin Street Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Colonial in Manchester - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home features a nice yard and fully finished walk-out basement.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
22 Church Street
22 Church Street, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
Spacious 4 BR rentals in this highly desirable area of Vernon are not easy to find... Until now.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1312 Twin Circle Drive
1312 Twin Circle Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
Unit will be painted and carpets cleaned prior to occupancy. Spacious 2nd floor, 1BR unit with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, balcony, c/air. Great location, close to shopping and highways. 1 Dog considered with additional security. No Smoking
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MAEast Hartford, CTGlastonbury Center, CTRockville, CTWindsor Locks, CTThompsonville, CTHazardville, CT