Ribbon Mills Apartments

Lease Length: 4-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $1000.00 refundable
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No more than 50 lbs at expected full grown weight no aggressive breed dogs considered
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Cats are indoor only
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.