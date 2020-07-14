All apartments in Manchester
Ribbon Mills Apartments
Ribbon Mills Apartments

150 Pine St · (860) 661-1189
Location

150 Pine St, Manchester, CT 06040
West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ribbon Mills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region. Shopping is nearby at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. Ribbon Mill Apartment Homes offers one and two bedrooms with heat and hot water included in your rent. Our community offers an indoor heated pool, 24 hour fitness center and concierge services. Centrally located and close to shopping, dining , entertainment and schools while nestled in the midst of a wooded region. This district has been described as the most attractive mill village in the United States.Come see for yourself and become a part of our quaint community. Visit Ribbon Mill today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $1000.00 refundable
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No more than 50 lbs at expected full grown weight no aggressive breed dogs considered
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Cats are indoor only
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ribbon Mills Apartments have any available units?
Ribbon Mills Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Manchester, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does Ribbon Mills Apartments have?
Some of Ribbon Mills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ribbon Mills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ribbon Mills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ribbon Mills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ribbon Mills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ribbon Mills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ribbon Mills Apartments offers parking.
Does Ribbon Mills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ribbon Mills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ribbon Mills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ribbon Mills Apartments has a pool.
Does Ribbon Mills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ribbon Mills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ribbon Mills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ribbon Mills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
