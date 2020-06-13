/
/
northampton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Northampton, MA📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
Results within 1 mile of Northampton
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 Loudville Rd
204 Loudville Road, Easthampton Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Contemporary 3BR 2bath Home w/ 2 car garage - Walk into this contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home and be amazed! Bright - open - lots of windows - much to love here!! Just to name a few things, this property flaunts a beautiful cathedral
Results within 5 miles of Northampton
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
61 Units Available
The Boulders
156 Brittany Drive Suite A, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
800 sqft
Welcome home to The Boulders! We are perfectly situated in the heart of the world renowned Five College area, offering free public transportation to the schools, and a wide selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 River Drive
28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
126 Glendale Road
126 Glendale Road, South Amherst, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Wonderful location, convenient to Amherst center and shopping mall. Beautiful, private yard. Garage and washer/dryer. Dry basement. Dogs okay. There is a Finder's Fee for this property.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
70 Lyman Street - 2
70 Lyman Street, Hampshire County, MA
Studio
$995
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy studio is classic on the outside, and brand new on the inside. Featuring new vinyl flooring, fresh paint & granite counter tops. Extra garage bays for parking are also available for an additional monthly amount.
Results within 10 miles of Northampton
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
10 Units Available
Cliffside
248 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA
1 Bedroom
$973
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the PVTA bus route near area colleges. Lots of on-site amenities, such as a picnic area, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a pool. The apartments feature full kitchens, plush carpeting and furnished.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
28 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1158 sqft
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:51pm
Fairview
2 Units Available
Beacon Square
1892 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
Studio
$1,065
320 sqft
Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 03:19pm
$
7 Units Available
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 3 at 02:22pm
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 28 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road, Amherst Center, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Alpine Commons offers studio, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willimansett
1 Unit Available
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
859 Main St
859 Main Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Renovated Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 283670 Renovated apartments for rent. Central heat, updated kitchens, new windows, hardwood floors. Renovations scheduled to be complete by 6/1/2020. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 101
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
748 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Holyoke
1 Unit Available
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Chicopee Falls
1 Unit Available
117 Church Street - 1
117 Church St, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
This just renovated! New kitchen, updated basement, all new floors and paint. 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 and a half baths, large basement, large yard, ample parking, great location. Call Today! This duplex was built in the late 80's.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
986 Southeast Street - 1, Apt. A
986 S East St, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1950 sqft
Available September, 2020 5 Bedroom/1 Bath - Farm house on Amherst south common. 3.5 miles to UMASS There is a Finder's Fee for this listing. Call Real Estate Agent for viewing appt. 413-549-1398 Great old farm house on Amherst South Common. 3.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
24 West State Street - 30
24 West State Street, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
530 sqft
NON SMOKING- Lincoln Lodge has NEWER 3 Room, 1 Bedroom Apartments in a quiet country setting with lots of open space. Your rent includes all utilities; Heat, Central Air Conditioning, Hot Water, Electric, Cable TV, and Wireless High Speed Internet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Northampton, the median rent is $902 for a studio, $1,086 for a 1-bedroom, $1,359 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,701 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Northampton, check out our monthly Northampton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Northampton area include Smith College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Trinity College, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northampton from include Hartford, Worcester, Middletown, Meriden, and Waterbury.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAKeene, NH
New Britain, CTAmherst Center, MAEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MA