Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

210 Farmington Avenue

210 Farmington Ave · (860) 516-5643
Location

210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105
Asylum Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,005

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,055

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,215

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,230

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,360

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 210 Farmington Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

210 Farmington offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the historic Asylum Hill neighborhood, a walkable community that boasts close proximity to shopping, dining, and many educational, cultural, and community institutions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Varies
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 210 Farmington Avenue have any available units?
210 Farmington Avenue has 10 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Farmington Avenue have?
Some of 210 Farmington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Farmington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Farmington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Farmington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Farmington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 210 Farmington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 Farmington Avenue offers parking.
Does 210 Farmington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Farmington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Farmington Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 Farmington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 Farmington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Farmington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Farmington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Farmington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

