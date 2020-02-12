17 Capitol Avenue

Amenities

Come live in the historic downtown Victorian Brownstone! This one bedroom condo boasts 12 foot ceilings with working wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Most architectural details still remain intact. From the plaster crown moldings and ceiling medallion, to the marble fireplace and the tall arched main entrance, you will come enjoy this type of detail not seen in today's buildings. The large bathroom houses the washer and dryer for convenience. Unit has central air. Additional storage areas are found throughout the unit. There is access from the unit to a small garden area located behind the building. This unit is located near great restaurants, the Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford Public Library and Bushnell Park. Plus, most parades travel right in front of these Brownstones, making for an extra special experience at this residence. Must have good credit.