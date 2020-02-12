All apartments in Hartford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

17 Capitol Avenue

17 Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106
Downtown Hartford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come live in the historic downtown Victorian Brownstone! This one bedroom condo boasts 12 foot ceilings with working wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Most architectural details still remain intact. From the plaster crown moldings and ceiling medallion, to the marble fireplace and the tall arched main entrance, you will come enjoy this type of detail not seen in today's buildings. The large bathroom houses the washer and dryer for convenience. Unit has central air. Additional storage areas are found throughout the unit. There is access from the unit to a small garden area located behind the building. This unit is located near great restaurants, the Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford Public Library and Bushnell Park. Plus, most parades travel right in front of these Brownstones, making for an extra special experience at this residence. Must have good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Capitol Avenue have any available units?
17 Capitol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hartford, CT.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Capitol Avenue have?
Some of 17 Capitol Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Capitol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Capitol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Capitol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 Capitol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 17 Capitol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17 Capitol Avenue does offer parking.
Does 17 Capitol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Capitol Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Capitol Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Capitol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Capitol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Capitol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Capitol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Capitol Avenue has units with dishwashers.
