100 Wells St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!**

**RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!**

Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford!

Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms with plenty of closet space, gorgeous marble floors throughout, and updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. These bright and airy units feature windows with spectacular views and plenty of natural lighting! This apartment features central air conditioning, gas stove, a free parking garage, washer and dryer in the 2 bedroom unit,and access to washer and dryer in studio and 1 bedroom unit for $100. Enjoy all that Hartford has to offer in this amazing apartment complex close to the Hartford Public Library, the Bushnell Performing Arts Center, and an amazing selection of restaurants, bars, and shopping!



Requirements include 2 month security deposit, monthly income three times the rent price, and no Evictions or Felonies allowed! For more information or to tour the apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



