Hartford, CT
100 Wells St
100 Wells St

100 Wells Street · (203) 903-4667
Location

100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT 06103
Downtown Hartford

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!**
**RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!**
Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford!
Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms with plenty of closet space, gorgeous marble floors throughout, and updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. These bright and airy units feature windows with spectacular views and plenty of natural lighting! This apartment features central air conditioning, gas stove, a free parking garage, washer and dryer in the 2 bedroom unit,and access to washer and dryer in studio and 1 bedroom unit for $100. Enjoy all that Hartford has to offer in this amazing apartment complex close to the Hartford Public Library, the Bushnell Performing Arts Center, and an amazing selection of restaurants, bars, and shopping!

Requirements include 2 month security deposit, monthly income three times the rent price, and no Evictions or Felonies allowed! For more information or to tour the apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5861974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Wells St have any available units?
100 Wells St has 3 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Wells St have?
Some of 100 Wells St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Wells St currently offering any rent specials?
100 Wells St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Wells St pet-friendly?
No, 100 Wells St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 100 Wells St offer parking?
Yes, 100 Wells St offers parking.
Does 100 Wells St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Wells St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Wells St have a pool?
No, 100 Wells St does not have a pool.
Does 100 Wells St have accessible units?
No, 100 Wells St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Wells St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Wells St does not have units with dishwashers.
