Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:52 PM

5 Glen Street

5 Glen Street · (203) 952-7752
Location

5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT 06830
Chickahominy

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2004 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Second floor with master bedroom suite and additional bedroom and full bath. Third floor loft with hardwood floors offers flexibility as another bedroom, guest room, office, or playroom. Property highlights include second floor laundry, ample storage, attached garage plus additional parking space, and guest parking. Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Glen Street have any available units?
5 Glen Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Glen Street have?
Some of 5 Glen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Glen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Glen Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Glen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 5 Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 Glen Street does offer parking.
Does 5 Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Glen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Glen Street have a pool?
No, 5 Glen Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Glen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Glen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Glen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
