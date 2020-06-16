5 Glen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Second floor with master bedroom suite and additional bedroom and full bath. Third floor loft with hardwood floors offers flexibility as another bedroom, guest room, office, or playroom. Property highlights include second floor laundry, ample storage, attached garage plus additional parking space, and guest parking. Not to be missed!