180 Hamilton Avenue

2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue. This thoughtfully planned unit is designed to satisfy today's most discerning tastes: white kitchen w/granite counters & stainless gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator/freezer plus a pantry closet. A large island opens to the living/dining area. The bedroom features a double closet; & the large bathroom has a tub/shower & granite vanity top. Large windows let in the sun. There is great attention to detail with 9 ft. ceilings, random plank wood floors & wide moldings and window frames. Washer/dryer in the unit plus a large storage closet. Central air & efficient gas heat. One off-street parking space per unit. Near local shops, restaurants, I-95. Bus stop across the street.