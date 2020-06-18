All apartments in Greenwich
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:16 PM

180 Hamilton Avenue

180 Hamilton Ave · (203) 622-4000
Location

180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue. This thoughtfully planned unit is designed to satisfy today's most discerning tastes: white kitchen w/granite counters & stainless gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator/freezer plus a pantry closet. A large island opens to the living/dining area. The bedroom features a double closet; & the large bathroom has a tub/shower & granite vanity top. Large windows let in the sun. There is great attention to detail with 9 ft. ceilings, random plank wood floors & wide moldings and window frames. Washer/dryer in the unit plus a large storage closet. Central air & efficient gas heat. One off-street parking space per unit. Near local shops, restaurants, I-95. Bus stop across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
180 Hamilton Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 180 Hamilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
180 Hamilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 180 Hamilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 180 Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 180 Hamilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 180 Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Hamilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 180 Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 180 Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 180 Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Hamilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Hamilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 Hamilton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
