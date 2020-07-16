All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:31 PM

34 Beechcroft Road

34 Beechcroft Road · (203) 610-2923
Location

34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT 06830

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

5 Bed · 9 Bath · 9800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity. The facade built with black Belgian granite, as well as second floor terrace, outdoor kitchen, fireplaces, chimney, perimeter of the building & pool area. Exterior siding is Brazilian Garapa wood with zinc roof. The level of quality throughout the home's sleek contemporary living space is extraordinary; soaring windows, reclaimed French wide board floors, concrete, a myriad of unique design elements sourced from around the world. An infinity-edge pool, outdoor shower & stunning guest house further enhance this one-of-a-kind offering nestled in a premier MidCountry Greenwich locale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

