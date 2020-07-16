34 Beechcroft Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity. The facade built with black Belgian granite, as well as second floor terrace, outdoor kitchen, fireplaces, chimney, perimeter of the building & pool area. Exterior siding is Brazilian Garapa wood with zinc roof. The level of quality throughout the home's sleek contemporary living space is extraordinary; soaring windows, reclaimed French wide board floors, concrete, a myriad of unique design elements sourced from around the world. An infinity-edge pool, outdoor shower & stunning guest house further enhance this one-of-a-kind offering nestled in a premier MidCountry Greenwich locale