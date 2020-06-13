All apartments in Fairfield County
225 Peaceable Street

225 Peaceable Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view. One car garage with room for storage included. Includes heat, electric, trash, water, septic, lawn maintenance, and plowing. Tenant only pays phone and cable. Newly updated kitchen and breakfast bar. Spacious studio with living/dining area plus separate bedroom area. Vaulted and beamed ceiling plus ceiling fan. Newly updated full bath. Laundry with washer/dryer included. New window treatments, carpet, light fixtures, and hot water heater. Light and bright with multiple closets. No smoking, no pets, (small dog possibly considered). Located on the New York border for easy access to commuting, trains, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

