225 Peaceable Street

Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view. One car garage with room for storage included. Includes heat, electric, trash, water, septic, lawn maintenance, and plowing. Tenant only pays phone and cable. Newly updated kitchen and breakfast bar. Spacious studio with living/dining area plus separate bedroom area. Vaulted and beamed ceiling plus ceiling fan. Newly updated full bath. Laundry with washer/dryer included. New window treatments, carpet, light fixtures, and hot water heater. Light and bright with multiple closets. No smoking, no pets, (small dog possibly considered). Located on the New York border for easy access to commuting, trains, etc.