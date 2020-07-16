159 Danbury Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing. Walk to town, shops and restaurants. Convenient commuter location. REC Center next door with walking trail. Elevator in building. Pets must be approved. Secure and ample sized storage space available at additional cost. Proof of employment, first, last and one months security upon approval. Call and ask for Application