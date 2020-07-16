All apartments in Fairfield County
159 Danbury Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

159 Danbury Road

159 Danbury Road · (203) 470-7869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing. Walk to town, shops and restaurants. Convenient commuter location. REC Center next door with walking trail. Elevator in building. Pets must be approved. Secure and ample sized storage space available at additional cost. Proof of employment, first, last and one months security upon approval. Call and ask for Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Danbury Road have any available units?
159 Danbury Road has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 Danbury Road have?
Some of 159 Danbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Danbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
159 Danbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Danbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Danbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 159 Danbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 159 Danbury Road offers parking.
Does 159 Danbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Danbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Danbury Road have a pool?
No, 159 Danbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 159 Danbury Road have accessible units?
No, 159 Danbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Danbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Danbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Danbury Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 159 Danbury Road has units with air conditioning.
