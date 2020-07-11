All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 PM

11 Kendra Court

11 Kendra Court · (203) 246-7150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 7942 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center. This sun filled home features oversized windows & French doors which provide stunning views of the lake from most rms. The breathtaking landscaped property’s focal point is the lake w/bridge leading to elegant gazebo w/diving brd for swimming. Complementing the house & lake is the custom designed pool w/triple tiered stone waterfall & spa-winner of Silver Award by the NE Pool & Spa Association. Owners attention to quality & detail has resulted in an impeccably designed home of outstanding quality. Luxurious details throughout, all while gracious, warm & inviting. Stunning chef’s kitchen (Ridgefield Annual Kitchen Tour) w/high-end appliances opens to expansive stone terrace overlooking lawns, gardens, pool & lake. Other features include: elegant stained glass windows dining rm for 16, magnificent Great Room w/floor to ceiling stone fplc, well-proportioned living rm w/fplc, library w flr to ceiling flpc, sunrm w/colonial wood burning stove, 4 bedrms (master w/marble fplc & balcony), 5.5 baths & uppr lvl laundry rm. Walk out ground level to pool & lake highlighted by stellar Irish mahogany Pub w/flr to ceiling stone fplc, wine cellar, expansive family rm, gym. This 8000 sqft home is absolutely incredible; the perfect weekend retreat or full time waterfront resort 75 min from NYC. Available 9/1/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Kendra Court have any available units?
11 Kendra Court has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Kendra Court have?
Some of 11 Kendra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Kendra Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Kendra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Kendra Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Kendra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 11 Kendra Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Kendra Court offers parking.
Does 11 Kendra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Kendra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Kendra Court have a pool?
Yes, 11 Kendra Court has a pool.
Does 11 Kendra Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Kendra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Kendra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Kendra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Kendra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Kendra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
