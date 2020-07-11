11 Kendra Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center. This sun filled home features oversized windows & French doors which provide stunning views of the lake from most rms. The breathtaking landscaped property’s focal point is the lake w/bridge leading to elegant gazebo w/diving brd for swimming. Complementing the house & lake is the custom designed pool w/triple tiered stone waterfall & spa-winner of Silver Award by the NE Pool & Spa Association. Owners attention to quality & detail has resulted in an impeccably designed home of outstanding quality. Luxurious details throughout, all while gracious, warm & inviting. Stunning chef’s kitchen (Ridgefield Annual Kitchen Tour) w/high-end appliances opens to expansive stone terrace overlooking lawns, gardens, pool & lake. Other features include: elegant stained glass windows dining rm for 16, magnificent Great Room w/floor to ceiling stone fplc, well-proportioned living rm w/fplc, library w flr to ceiling flpc, sunrm w/colonial wood burning stove, 4 bedrms (master w/marble fplc & balcony), 5.5 baths & uppr lvl laundry rm. Walk out ground level to pool & lake highlighted by stellar Irish mahogany Pub w/flr to ceiling stone fplc, wine cellar, expansive family rm, gym. This 8000 sqft home is absolutely incredible; the perfect weekend retreat or full time waterfront resort 75 min from NYC. Available 9/1/