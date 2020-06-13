128 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with balcony
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 40
1 of 47
1 of 30
1 of 36
1 of 6
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 40
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 40
"I thought I saw the still sun / Strike the side of a hammer in flight / And from it a sea bird be born / To take off over the marshes." - At Darien Bridge by James L. Dickey
Looking for places to rent in Connecticut? Why not try Darien? It's a favorite for commuters to the NYC area because it's right off the Metro-North train line just an hour outside the city. It's also close to Norwalk and Stamford, two exciting cities with a lot to offer as well. It's filled with mansions and luxury apartments and is a beautiful area of peaceful Connecticut. If you can afford one of the beautiful rental houses here, you'll enjoy a high quality of life and easy access to nearby hot spots.
Having trouble with Craigslist Darien? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Darien renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.