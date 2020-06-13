Apartment List
/
CT
/
darien
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Noroton
7 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,255
1081 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,940
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
106 Stephen Mather Road
106 Stephen Mather Road, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
6047 sqft
Enjoy the summer in a completely renovated home with new kitchens and baths set in Fairfield County's best beach town. The heart of the home is the large gourmet kitchen that opens onto the terrace and large backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Bailey Avenue
15 Bailey Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1198 sqft
Fully renovated one floor living with open floor plan. Private fenced backyard with deck. Additional storage in basement and attic. Conveniently located, walk to town.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Noroton Heights
1 Unit Available
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Noroton Heights
1 Unit Available
250 West Avenue
250 West Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
3969 sqft
The perfect rental! WALK to Noroton train, shopping, Darien High School and Middlesex Middle School. Spacious and bright, 5 zone heat, large kitchen w/island & breakfast bar opening to FR w/fpl, sliders to deck & yard.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tokeneke
1 Unit Available
25 Tokeneke Trail
25 Tokeneke Trail, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
4359 sqft
Direct waterfront property in Tokeneke, sited high with unsurpassed views of Scott's Cove and Long Island Sound.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
16 Allwood Road
16 Allwood Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3559 sqft
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY AT GREAT VALUE! LIVE IN ONE OF DARIEN'S PREMIER PRIVATE ASSOCIATIONS. Short term rental (July 1-September 30th). This sun-filled, well-maintained FOUR bedroom, 2 ½ bath, 3500 sq foot home in Allwood Association.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tokeneke
1 Unit Available
91 RAYMOND Street
91 Raymond Street, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3341 sqft
Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4 Red Barn Road
4 Red Barn Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2766 sqft
Expanded carriage house in park-like setting located on private cul-de-sac within walking distance of train. Large family room/playroom with sliders to open level lawn. Extra bonus is heated two-car garage. Privacy and seclusion, yet close to town.
Results within 1 mile of Darien

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2820 sqft
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
29 Pine Point Road
29 Pine Point Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3725 sqft
This custom-built beach home in the Pine Point Association was built by Fox Hill Builders with fun, privacy & the casual Rowayton lifestyle vibe in mind.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
950 Cove Road
950 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1130 sqft
Great location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit located just steps from Cove Island Park. Conveniently close to I-95, Chelsea Piers, the Train Station and downtown Stamford. Unit features an open living room with fireplace and sliders to balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East Side
1 Unit Available
143 Seaside Avenue
143 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2900 sqft
Peaceful Light-filled house with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, basement for storage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to the beach close to bus lines and downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
85 Camp Avenue
85 Camp Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful River's Edge in the Village of Springdale in Stamford, CT just a 5 minute walk from the Metro North Railroad. The front stoop of this townhouse unit is just steps from the swimming pool and clubhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
247 Hamilton Avenue
247 Hamilton Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1095 sqft
One of only few end units in a desirable Heywood Heights complex w/private patio and beautifully landscaped grounds in a park like setting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
147 Slice Drive
147 Slice Drive, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3324 sqft
Updated & Freshly painted Colonial located on Cul-de-sac overlooking Woodway Country Club near New Canaan border. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
19 Woodway Road
19 Woodway Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1603 sqft
A Spacious 1,603 SF 3 Bed & 2 Full and 2 Half Bath End Unit Townhouse in Springdale Neighborhood has a lot to offer:- New Renovated Baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
5 Little Brook Road
5 Little Brook Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2170 sqft
For rent starting June 1. Secluded and safe on a discreet wooded cul de sac with kids and grandparents living nearby, this comfy home is centrally located between Rowayton Village and the train station.

1 of 33

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
11 Keeler Avenue
11 Keeler Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1777 sqft
The historic ''George and Mary Smith'' house is brimming with character and charm. This antique colonial is sited on a landscaped and fenced level 0.59 acres with original stone walls, flower and vegetable gardens, and 100 year old rose bushes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
25 Pine Hill Avenue
25 Pine Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Newly renovated tri-level 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
9 Ensign Road
9 Ensign Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1450 sqft
A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms.
City Guide for Darien, CT

"I thought I saw the still sun / Strike the side of a hammer in flight / And from it a sea bird be born / To take off over the marshes." - At Darien Bridge by James L. Dickey

Looking for places to rent in Connecticut? Why not try Darien? It's a favorite for commuters to the NYC area because it's right off the Metro-North train line just an hour outside the city. It's also close to Norwalk and Stamford, two exciting cities with a lot to offer as well. It's filled with mansions and luxury apartments and is a beautiful area of peaceful Connecticut. If you can afford one of the beautiful rental houses here, you'll enjoy a high quality of life and easy access to nearby hot spots.

Having trouble with Craigslist Darien? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Darien, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Darien renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Darien 1 BedroomsDarien 2 BedroomsDarien 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDarien 3 BedroomsDarien Apartments with BalconyDarien Apartments with Garage
Darien Apartments with GymDarien Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDarien Apartments with ParkingDarien Apartments with PoolDarien Apartments with Washer-DryerDarien Cheap Places
Darien Dog Friendly ApartmentsDarien Furnished ApartmentsDarien Luxury PlacesDarien Pet Friendly PlacesDarien Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYRidgefield, CTNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityConcordia College-New York
CUNY LaGuardia Community College