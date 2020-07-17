129 Nearwater Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

START DATE: Sept 1, 2020 Make this your vacation home all year long!

With waterviews from every room, this lovingly restored estate features generously proportioned rooms overlooking Holly Pond as well as every modern amenity available. Taken down to the studs, it was renovated thoughtfully and meticulously to ensure authenticity at every level, with 6 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths, Chef’s kitchen, library, office and a bonus room. Secluded and set back from the road, this home has 480 feet of direct waterfront on the popular Holly Pond inlet, off the Long Island Sound. Fishing from your private dock, water skiing and kayaking while enjoying the brilliant sunset and wildlife are just a few of the possibilities available. There is a scenic deeded Land Trust as well as access to a private island. Or you can just enjoy the views of the Connecticut shoreline from your heated pool. Close to the beach, tennis and paddle courts as well as Hindley, the YMCA and shopping, this is the secluded location where you can have it all.