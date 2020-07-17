All apartments in Darien
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

129 Nearwater Lane

129 Nearwater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

129 Nearwater Lane, Darien, CT 06820
Noroton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
START DATE: Sept 1, 2020 Make this your vacation home all year long!
With waterviews from every room, this lovingly restored estate features generously proportioned rooms overlooking Holly Pond as well as every modern amenity available. Taken down to the studs, it was renovated thoughtfully and meticulously to ensure authenticity at every level, with 6 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths, Chef’s kitchen, library, office and a bonus room. Secluded and set back from the road, this home has 480 feet of direct waterfront on the popular Holly Pond inlet, off the Long Island Sound. Fishing from your private dock, water skiing and kayaking while enjoying the brilliant sunset and wildlife are just a few of the possibilities available. There is a scenic deeded Land Trust as well as access to a private island. Or you can just enjoy the views of the Connecticut shoreline from your heated pool. Close to the beach, tennis and paddle courts as well as Hindley, the YMCA and shopping, this is the secluded location where you can have it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Nearwater Lane have any available units?
129 Nearwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darien, CT.
What amenities does 129 Nearwater Lane have?
Some of 129 Nearwater Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Nearwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
129 Nearwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Nearwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 129 Nearwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 129 Nearwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 129 Nearwater Lane offers parking.
Does 129 Nearwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Nearwater Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Nearwater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 129 Nearwater Lane has a pool.
Does 129 Nearwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 129 Nearwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Nearwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Nearwater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Nearwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Nearwater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

