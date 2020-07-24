/
/
/
noroton
Last updated July 24 2020 at 2:33 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Noroton, Darien, CT
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 24 at 12:06 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,920
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,845
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,540
1528 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Results within 1 mile of Noroton
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
48 Dora St 3
48 Dora Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1362 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 3 Bedrm/1.5 Townhouse. Walk To The Beach. - Property Id: 325552 Fabulous and updated 3 Bedroom/1.5 Townhouse. Walk To The Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
391 Glenbrook Road
391 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic Glenbrook 2 bedroom + Den in Colonial that is just picture perfect.
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
803 Cove Road
803 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom second floor apartment with walking distance to Cove Island Park. Living room. dining room, galley kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer in apartment. One reserved parking space. Plenty of on street parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Waterbury Avenue
75 Waterbury Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom,2 full bath townhouse (2nd and 3rd floor). Excellent condition!! Beautiful eat in kitchen with center island, ceiling fan .First floor has hardwood floors, 2nd floor has carpeting. water views of Holy Pond.... Near Cove Island...
1 of 18
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
637 Cove Road
637 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
796 sqft
This bright and spacious first floor unit is convenient to the best that Cove has to offer - Chelsea Piers, Cove Island Beach & Park, AND Terry Conners Rink! Hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and plenty of closet space.
1 of 38
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Winding Lane
7 Winding Lane, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2853 sqft
Newly renovated Tokeneke Assoc. charmer on quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to train, dining, and shops .
1 of 13
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Palmer Avenue
48 Palmer Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,400
620 sqft
Looking for the simple life? Downsizing? This one bedroom (potential for two) bungalow has it all. Recently renovated you have a cozy home to enjoy.
1 of 7
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
235 Seaton Road
235 Seaton Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
775 sqft
Location and convenience! Located off of Courtland Avenue and near I-95 for easy commuting. Second floor two bedroom unit in quiet complex. Washer & Dryer conveniently located in lower level.
1 of 6
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Houston Terrace
27 Houston Terrace, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
New construction to be completed and available for rent Sep1st 2020. Modern, spacious 3 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms,3.5 bath, sitting room, lots of closet space, 1 car garage and plenty of additional parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Henry Street
24 Henry Street, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1300 sqft
Quintessential cape beautifully sited on quiet neighborhood street. Recently renovated in 2018. Living room, dining room, kitchen and family room plus three season sunroom on the first floor. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 Boston Post Road
1020 Post Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,200
923 sqft
DOWNTOWN LIVING!! BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN DARIEN CONVENIENT TO TRAIN, ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM BUILT-INS, ALARM, AMPLE CLOSETS AND ELEVATOR.
1 of 9
Last updated July 24 at 03:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1070 East Main Street
1070 East Main Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
763 sqft
Beautifully renovated bright and sunny 2 BR apartment in Third Fairlawn development 5 minutes from downtown Stamford. The interior features a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the large living area.
Results within 5 miles of Noroton
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 24 at 02:29 PM
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 24 at 01:47 PM
10 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,793
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 24 at 12:43 PM
$
23 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,124
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 12:42 PM
$
13 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,238
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 24 at 02:30 PM
28 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,115
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 24 at 02:29 PM
14 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,887
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 12:06 PM
$
25 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,789
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1129 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 24 at 12:06 PM
14 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 24 at 10:45 AM
22 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,170
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1250 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYDarien, CTOld Greenwich, CTRiverside, CTCos Cob, CTWestport, CTByram, CT