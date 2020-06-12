All apartments in Bridgeport
3411 Main Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

3411 Main Street

3411 Main Street · (914) 713-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3411 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious second and third-floor duplex apartment offers a private entrance and abundant parking. The apartment offers a gracious living room, modern eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and a modern full bath on the main level. Up the stairs, on the 3rd floor, it has a large bedroom with its own full bath and plenty of closet space. Conveniently located close to Merritt Parkway, Rt 8, Saint Vincent Hospital and Sacred Heart University. Apartment will be available in May. Rent inclusive of all utilities, heating, hot water and parking included. Indoor garage parking can be made available . Call today for your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Main Street have any available units?
3411 Main Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3411 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 3411 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 3411 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Main Street have a pool?
No, 3411 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 3411 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
