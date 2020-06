Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home is renovated & move-in ready! Water and security system are included in the rent! 125 High Ridge provides ample off-street parking and a 2-car garage allowing for parking to be a breeze. A spacious backyard is the perfect place for a springtime BBQ's w/ friends. This property is very close to Sacred Heart University, Trumbull Mall, All major highways, and more! Come see why this property is perfect for you!