9340 W 49th Ave #211

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Wheat Ridge - Come check out this affordable Condo right on the border of Wheat Ridge and Arvada. This 2nd floor unit has updated paint, newer carpet and a brand new dishwasher. There is a large balcony off the living room perfect for enjoying some quiet time outside. Both bedrooms are big and can accommodate any size bed. The Bathrooms are updated with newer vanities and mirrors. The unit also has a wall air conditioner for those hot summer days. The master bedroom has a large closet perfect for storing any extras you may have. Most of the utilities are included in the rent including the Heat, Water, Trash, and Sewer. The only utility you need to set up is electric. Other features include a reserve space, outdoor swimming pool in the Summer time, and a club house. There is also a clubhouse. This property is conveniently located right off of !-70 and just a quick drive to the foothills or downtown Denver. Come see this before it's gone.



(RLNE5657747)