Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7145 W. 36th Ave. Available 08/12/19 Another Beautiful Rental Home in Wheat Ridge! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a 2 year lease only!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



In the heart of the Wheat Ridge "Ridge at 38" revitalization area- walk to ice cream, restaurants, brew pubs and bowling! Close to Highlands, Tennyson Street and a 10 minute commute to downtown; 5 minutes to I-70 to get you to the mountains in a blink. Be on the cutting edge of the next "trendy" neighborhood! Great home just waiting for you!

Hardwood Floors and Tile throughout, no carpet!

Garden Area in back yard separately fenced.

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE4946598)