Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

7145 W. 36th Ave.

7145 West 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7145 West 36th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7145 W. 36th Ave. Available 08/12/19 Another Beautiful Rental Home in Wheat Ridge! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 2 year lease only!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

In the heart of the Wheat Ridge "Ridge at 38" revitalization area- walk to ice cream, restaurants, brew pubs and bowling! Close to Highlands, Tennyson Street and a 10 minute commute to downtown; 5 minutes to I-70 to get you to the mountains in a blink. Be on the cutting edge of the next "trendy" neighborhood! Great home just waiting for you!
Hardwood Floors and Tile throughout, no carpet!
Garden Area in back yard separately fenced.
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4946598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 W. 36th Ave. have any available units?
7145 W. 36th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 7145 W. 36th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7145 W. 36th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 W. 36th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7145 W. 36th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7145 W. 36th Ave. offer parking?
No, 7145 W. 36th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7145 W. 36th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7145 W. 36th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 W. 36th Ave. have a pool?
No, 7145 W. 36th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7145 W. 36th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7145 W. 36th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 W. 36th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7145 W. 36th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7145 W. 36th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7145 W. 36th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
