6914 W. 48th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Roomy updated townhome in great location! Total 1,094 square feet. End-unit with TWO private landscaped patio areas. One detached carport with plenty of open parking.



Two huge bedrooms with large and deep closets. One and one-half upgraded baths -- master has jetted tub, ceramic tile.



Living room has nice hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.



Kitchen is beautifully updated with granite countertops, stainless appliances -- refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, pantry and large eat-in space.



Full-sized washer and dryer are staying! Central A/C.



Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit.



This property has so much to offer! Just 7 min. to Olde Town shopping and eating and only 10 min. to the Tennyson district! Enjoy the quiet, low cost of Wheat Ridge with great Highlands proximity! Great location minutes from I-70 and Wadsworth, but tucked away in a quite neighborhood. 5 min walk to the Clear Creek trail which will take you on foot or bike all the way to Commons Park or Golden! Both private patios/yards have gate access to an additional lawn and a quiet tree-lined street. This double-private and additional yard plus back-door access gives you extra privacy and the feel of single-family living in a townhouse setting.



No Smoking. Available immediately!