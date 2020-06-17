All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6914 W. 48th Avenue

6914 West 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6914 West 48th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roomy updated townhome in great location! Total 1,094 square feet. End-unit with TWO private landscaped patio areas. One detached carport with plenty of open parking.

Two huge bedrooms with large and deep closets. One and one-half upgraded baths -- master has jetted tub, ceramic tile.

Living room has nice hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.

Kitchen is beautifully updated with granite countertops, stainless appliances -- refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, pantry and large eat-in space.

Full-sized washer and dryer are staying! Central A/C.

Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit.

This property has so much to offer! Just 7 min. to Olde Town shopping and eating and only 10 min. to the Tennyson district! Enjoy the quiet, low cost of Wheat Ridge with great Highlands proximity! Great location minutes from I-70 and Wadsworth, but tucked away in a quite neighborhood. 5 min walk to the Clear Creek trail which will take you on foot or bike all the way to Commons Park or Golden! Both private patios/yards have gate access to an additional lawn and a quiet tree-lined street. This double-private and additional yard plus back-door access gives you extra privacy and the feel of single-family living in a townhouse setting.

No Smoking. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 W. 48th Avenue have any available units?
6914 W. 48th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 W. 48th Avenue have?
Some of 6914 W. 48th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 W. 48th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6914 W. 48th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 W. 48th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6914 W. 48th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6914 W. 48th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6914 W. 48th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6914 W. 48th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6914 W. 48th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 W. 48th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6914 W. 48th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6914 W. 48th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6914 W. 48th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 W. 48th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 W. 48th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
