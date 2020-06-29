6205 W 47th Avenue

Amenities

Large contemporary 4 bedroom home / 3.5 bathrooms with large Yard! - Available for a flexible lease!



This large and fully remodeled 4 bedroom home is near all the hot spots in Berkeley and Highlands and provides plenty of space for your family. The updated home has a contemporary feel. There are hardwood and newly carpeted floors. The kitchen has newer stainless appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, and a refrigerator with an ice/water dispenser. An island in the kitchen provides great space for cooking. Countertops are all granite and there is plenty of cabinet space. The main floor living room has a wood fireplace and large windows making it a great place to relax. The main floor also has a laundry room with a washer and dryer, a powder room, a guest bedroom, and a large master suite with a walk in closet and a 5 piece ensuite bathroom. The finished basement has two more bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchenette and huge family room making entertaining easy. The house is cooled by Central AC.



The back yard is large and fully fenced. A patio in the back and a large porch in the front provide plenty of space for outdoor living. There is an attached one car garage and a double wide driveway providing plenty of parking space for your vehicles.

There is quick and easy access to I-70 and I-76 making downtown Denver or the foothills mountain parks just 15 minutes away. Historic Lakeside Amusement park is within walking distance as is Berkeley Lake with trails and picnic areas around the perimeter. Nearby Berkeley and Highlands provide plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Cats will not be considered at this time.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.



Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



