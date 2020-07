Amenities

Great layout! 2 bed/2 bath ranch-style condo in Wheat Ridge. Features include family room, sun room, ceiling fans, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, stove/oven, full size washer/dryer, tile floors, wall-to-wall carpet. Water, sewer and trash are all included with your rent and the community has a clubhouse. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok. No cats please. For a virtual tour, please visit our website at www.rentgrace.com