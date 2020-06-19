4712 Cody Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This Updated & sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath home full of charm in a desirable neighborhood in Wheat Ridge. This home has almost 1500 square feet of living space and was just updated. With gleaming hardwood floors, large closets, updated Bath & Kitchen, a fireplace for those cozy nights, and a spacious back yard!



This ranch style home has a great floor plan with a living room and a large family room. The home also has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new appliances, picture windows, and a nice backyard, It's just waiting for you to call it home.



Within close proximity to multiple parks, disc golf course, and it’s walking distance to the Wheat Ridge pool. Located in the heart of West Denver, you’ll be close to all the West Denver living has to offer! Minutes from Arvada, Downtown, Golden, and the mountains! Just jump on I-70 to access anywhere in the city-This one will go fast!

You can show yourself! Just go to Rently.com & set up and account prior to viewing.

