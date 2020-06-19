All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:03 PM

4712 Cody Street

4712 Cody Street · (720) 903-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4712 Cody Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This Updated & sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath home full of charm in a desirable neighborhood in Wheat Ridge. This home has almost 1500 square feet of living space and was just updated. With gleaming hardwood floors, large closets, updated Bath & Kitchen, a fireplace for those cozy nights, and a spacious back yard!

This ranch style home has a great floor plan with a living room and a large family room. The home also has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new appliances, picture windows, and a nice backyard, It's just waiting for you to call it home.

Within close proximity to multiple parks, disc golf course, and it’s walking distance to the Wheat Ridge pool. Located in the heart of West Denver, you’ll be close to all the West Denver living has to offer! Minutes from Arvada, Downtown, Golden, and the mountains! Just jump on I-70 to access anywhere in the city-This one will go fast!
You can show yourself! Just go to Rently.com & set up and account prior to viewing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Cody Street have any available units?
4712 Cody Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Cody Street have?
Some of 4712 Cody Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Cody Street currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Cody Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Cody Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Cody Street is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Cody Street offer parking?
No, 4712 Cody Street does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Cody Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Cody Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Cody Street have a pool?
Yes, 4712 Cody Street has a pool.
Does 4712 Cody Street have accessible units?
No, 4712 Cody Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Cody Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Cody Street does not have units with dishwashers.
