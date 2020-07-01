All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4676 Flower Street

4676 Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

4676 Flower Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Modern 2 Bedroom Home in Wheat Ridge has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops! - PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS, NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS!
Available for a 1 or 2-year lease!

This property features a kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances that open out to the living room. There is plenty of natural light in the main level which is accentuated by the vaulted ceiling. The large master bedroom contains a generously sized walk-in closet. This property is cooled with central air conditioning in the summer and has a 1 car attached garage.

There is also nearby access to the Clear Creek Trail which connects to Golden. It is just a quick drive to "Ridge at 38th" revitalization area- to visit the farmers market, restaurants, and a bowling alley!

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Cats will not be considered at this time.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5620171)

