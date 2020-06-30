All apartments in Wheat Ridge
4669 Estes St

4669 Estes Street · No Longer Available
Location

4669 Estes Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Pleasant 3BD, 2BA Tri-Level Home with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - The main level is open concept. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range stove. The finished basement boasts new carpet and a built-in entertainment center. The back yard is fully fenced and in great condition. Easy access to I-70 to get you the mountains or downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $70 monthly fee for water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Resident Benefit Package: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5229470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4669 Estes St have any available units?
4669 Estes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4669 Estes St have?
Some of 4669 Estes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4669 Estes St currently offering any rent specials?
4669 Estes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4669 Estes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4669 Estes St is pet friendly.
Does 4669 Estes St offer parking?
Yes, 4669 Estes St offers parking.
Does 4669 Estes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4669 Estes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4669 Estes St have a pool?
No, 4669 Estes St does not have a pool.
Does 4669 Estes St have accessible units?
No, 4669 Estes St does not have accessible units.
Does 4669 Estes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4669 Estes St has units with dishwashers.

