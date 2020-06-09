All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

4645 Simms St

4645 Simms Street · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Simms Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4-bed, 2-bath, half duplex is available for rent for October 1st for only $1900 per month. The rental is freshly painted with new carpet throughout. This is a split-level home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the lower floor, the living room and eat-in-kitchen on the main floor, and 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom on the 3rd floor. The home is equipped with a swamp cooler for the warm seasons and forced-air heat for the cooler seasons. There is an attached 1-car garage with additional parking outside the garage. There is a nice laundry/mud room with washer/dryer hookups available.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

Available October 1st. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant(s) responsible for gas/electric and trash. Water and sewer are covered. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance and for removing snow, ice, and leaves from their front and back porches and walkways. Prefer no pets. No Smoking!!!

QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Simms St have any available units?
4645 Simms St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Simms St have?
Some of 4645 Simms St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Simms St currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Simms St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Simms St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4645 Simms St is pet friendly.
Does 4645 Simms St offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Simms St offers parking.
Does 4645 Simms St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 Simms St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Simms St have a pool?
No, 4645 Simms St does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Simms St have accessible units?
No, 4645 Simms St does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Simms St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Simms St has units with dishwashers.
