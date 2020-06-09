4645 Simms St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4-bed, 2-bath, half duplex is available for rent for October 1st for only $1900 per month. The rental is freshly painted with new carpet throughout. This is a split-level home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the lower floor, the living room and eat-in-kitchen on the main floor, and 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom on the 3rd floor. The home is equipped with a swamp cooler for the warm seasons and forced-air heat for the cooler seasons. There is an attached 1-car garage with additional parking outside the garage. There is a nice laundry/mud room with washer/dryer hookups available.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.



Available October 1st. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant(s) responsible for gas/electric and trash. Water and sewer are covered. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance and for removing snow, ice, and leaves from their front and back porches and walkways. Prefer no pets. No Smoking!!!



QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.