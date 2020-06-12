Amenities

Renovated 2 bed 1 bath in Wheat Ridge! This 736 sq ft apartment features new vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring, large windows, an updated kitchen and bathroom, private in-unit washer/dryer and more! 4519 Field Street is located near Anderson Park with easy access to I-70 and the Denver Highlands. $105 additional monthly utility fee covers water / sewer / trash. Electricity and gas must be set up in the resident's own name(s). Pets OK with additional $250 pet deposit + $35/month pet rent (per pet). 1 assigned off-street parking spot included! Please note that photos are of a similar model unit - layout, finishes and appliances will vary slightly.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.