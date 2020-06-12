All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 4519 Field Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
4519 Field Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:15 AM

4519 Field Street

4519 Field Street · (720) 617-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4519 Field Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 2 bed 1 bath in Wheat Ridge! This 736 sq ft apartment features new vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring, large windows, an updated kitchen and bathroom, private in-unit washer/dryer and more! 4519 Field Street is located near Anderson Park with easy access to I-70 and the Denver Highlands. $105 additional monthly utility fee covers water / sewer / trash. Electricity and gas must be set up in the resident's own name(s). Pets OK with additional $250 pet deposit + $35/month pet rent (per pet). 1 assigned off-street parking spot included! Please note that photos are of a similar model unit - layout, finishes and appliances will vary slightly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Field Street have any available units?
4519 Field Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Field Street have?
Some of 4519 Field Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Field Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Field Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 Field Street is pet friendly.
Does 4519 Field Street offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Field Street does offer parking.
Does 4519 Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4519 Field Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Field Street have a pool?
No, 4519 Field Street does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Field Street have accessible units?
No, 4519 Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Field Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 Field Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4519 Field Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity