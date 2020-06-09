All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4070 Depew St

4070 Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

4070 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
4070 Depew St Available 06/22/20 Newly Renovated Home in Heart of Wheat Ridge! - Available for a 2 year lease!

Quiet street 2 Blocks from Randall Park, In the heart of the Wheat Ridge "Ridge at 38" revitalization area- walk to ice cream, restaurants, brew pubs and bowling! Close to Highlands, Tennyson Street and a 10 minute commute to downtown; 5 minutes to I-70 to get you to the mountains in a blink. Be on the cutting edge of the next "trendy" neighborhood! Great home just waiting for you!

This property has just been renovated including a complete kitchen remodel including stainless appliances. Refinished hardwood floors on upper level and Fresh Paint throughout! Huge back yard with a pergola and garden area waiting for summer BBQs!

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*All utilities will be tenant paid with the exception of sewer charges which will be included in rent for an additional $16.50/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5765672)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 Depew St have any available units?
4070 Depew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4070 Depew St have?
Some of 4070 Depew St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 Depew St currently offering any rent specials?
4070 Depew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 Depew St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4070 Depew St is pet friendly.
Does 4070 Depew St offer parking?
Yes, 4070 Depew St offers parking.
Does 4070 Depew St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4070 Depew St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 Depew St have a pool?
No, 4070 Depew St does not have a pool.
Does 4070 Depew St have accessible units?
No, 4070 Depew St does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 Depew St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4070 Depew St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
