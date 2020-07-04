3343 Estes Street

Amenities

w/d hookup

Lakefront Home in Wheat Ridge!! - Come home to this cozy lakefront home perfect for the nature enthusiast in all of us. Walk right out the backdoor to a huge yard thats over an acre, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the view. With the North Henry Lee Reservoir right out the backdoor you can spend your days paddle boarding, canoeing, boating, kayaking and fishing (catch and release only). Come take a look at this beautiful property!!



6 month or 12 month lease options available!



Small dogs okay with approval and additional fees. (no cats, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, or Chows please)



Click here http://www.atsmithco.com/rental-properties/ for additional information or to schedule a showing!!



Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622 apursley@atsmithco.com



Application Requirements:

Each person over the age of 18 must complete a separate application and pay the $40.00 application fee. We do not rent to any person with an eviction, open bankruptcy or tax lien. Proof that you and your household make at least 3 times the monthly rent combine and valid photo identification for each applicant is required.



We look forward to hearing from you!



