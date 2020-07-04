All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated February 15 2020

3343 Estes Street

3343 Estes Street
Location

3343 Estes Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lakefront Home in Wheat Ridge!! - Come home to this cozy lakefront home perfect for the nature enthusiast in all of us. Walk right out the backdoor to a huge yard thats over an acre, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the view. With the North Henry Lee Reservoir right out the backdoor you can spend your days paddle boarding, canoeing, boating, kayaking and fishing (catch and release only). Come take a look at this beautiful property!!

6 month or 12 month lease options available!

Small dogs okay with approval and additional fees. (no cats, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, or Chows please)

Click here http://www.atsmithco.com/rental-properties/ for additional information or to schedule a showing!!

Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622 apursley@atsmithco.com

Application Requirements:
Each person over the age of 18 must complete a separate application and pay the $40.00 application fee. We do not rent to any person with an eviction, open bankruptcy or tax lien. Proof that you and your household make at least 3 times the monthly rent combine and valid photo identification for each applicant is required.

We look forward to hearing from you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Estes Street have any available units?
3343 Estes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 3343 Estes Street currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Estes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Estes Street pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Estes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3343 Estes Street offer parking?
No, 3343 Estes Street does not offer parking.
Does 3343 Estes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Estes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Estes Street have a pool?
No, 3343 Estes Street does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Estes Street have accessible units?
No, 3343 Estes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Estes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Estes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Estes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Estes Street does not have units with air conditioning.

