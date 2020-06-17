3023 Sheridan Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location in Wheatridge near Sloan’s Lake and Edgewater. Features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, finished basement, hardwood flooring, detached garage, rear parking, fenced yard. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the interior of the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet, tenant is responsible for all utilities.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.