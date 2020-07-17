All apartments in Weld County
Find more places like 1295 Baker Pass St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weld County, CO
/
1295 Baker Pass St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

1295 Baker Pass St

1295 Baker Pass St · (970) 459-0604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1295 Baker Pass St, Weld County, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 3 bath new construction home - Property Id: 255331

3 bedroom and 3 bath house in Severance, CO. This is a new construction home that was built in 2019. This home is located in The Hidden Valley subdivision south of Severance. It is located next to the elementary, middle and high school of Weld RE-4 school district. This is an open floor plan with a separate dining area. Vaulted ceilings. All three bedrooms are located on the second from. The master bathroom is a 5 piece. The bedrooms have beautiful views of the mountains. The garage is a 2 car garage, however it is very spacious. There is also a loft separating the master bedroom and the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. It would be a nice sitting room, office area or children's play area. The laundry is also located on the second floor. The basement is a full basement that is not finished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255331
Property Id 255331

(RLNE5681801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Baker Pass St have any available units?
1295 Baker Pass St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1295 Baker Pass St have?
Some of 1295 Baker Pass St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Baker Pass St currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Baker Pass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Baker Pass St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1295 Baker Pass St is pet friendly.
Does 1295 Baker Pass St offer parking?
Yes, 1295 Baker Pass St offers parking.
Does 1295 Baker Pass St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1295 Baker Pass St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Baker Pass St have a pool?
No, 1295 Baker Pass St does not have a pool.
Does 1295 Baker Pass St have accessible units?
No, 1295 Baker Pass St does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Baker Pass St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 Baker Pass St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1295 Baker Pass St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1295 Baker Pass St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1295 Baker Pass St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road
Evans, CO 80620
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, COSeverance, COJohnstown, COWindsor, COEvans, COBerthoud, CO
Lafayette, COEaton, COBrighton, COErie, COLouisville, COCheyenne, WYCommerce City, CONiwot, COGunbarrel, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity