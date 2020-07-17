1295 Baker Pass St

Amenities

3 bedroom and 3 bath house in Severance, CO. This is a new construction home that was built in 2019. This home is located in The Hidden Valley subdivision south of Severance. It is located next to the elementary, middle and high school of Weld RE-4 school district. This is an open floor plan with a separate dining area. Vaulted ceilings. All three bedrooms are located on the second from. The master bathroom is a 5 piece. The bedrooms have beautiful views of the mountains. The garage is a 2 car garage, however it is very spacious. There is also a loft separating the master bedroom and the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. It would be a nice sitting room, office area or children's play area. The laundry is also located on the second floor. The basement is a full basement that is not finished.

