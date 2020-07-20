424 W 91st Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with 2 car garage and unfinished basement. There is new paint, carpet and plank flooring. This is a beautiful, private townhome with Pergo hardwood flooring upstairs with a large master bedroom. There are lots of closets and extra storage space. Great main level with open kitchen, perfect for entertaining. This home backs up to open space and the bike path. Close to I-25, HWY-36, DIA, Downtown Denver, Interlocken & Boulder. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com