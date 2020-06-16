All apartments in Thornton
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

2533 E 131st Pl

2533 East 131st Place · No Longer Available
Location

2533 East 131st Place, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in desirable Signal Creek Neighborhood with Community Pool and AC! - Available for a flexible lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has hardwood floors and brand new carpet, a central AC and heating, and a gas fireplace in the living room. The spacious kitchen is outfitted with granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and a refrigerator. The back yard is fully fenced and has a storage shed.
Washer/Dryer will also be provided for tenant use.

The Community Pool and Clubhouse are just two blocks away. East Lake Shores Park and Hunters Glen Lake are each just one and a half miles away and provides fishing, boating, trails, picnicking, and playgrounds. Enjoy quick access to I-25 and lots of shopping and dining experiences.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5306065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

