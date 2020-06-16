2533 E 131st Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom home in desirable Signal Creek Neighborhood with Community Pool and AC! - Available for a flexible lease!



This large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has hardwood floors and brand new carpet, a central AC and heating, and a gas fireplace in the living room. The spacious kitchen is outfitted with granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and a refrigerator. The back yard is fully fenced and has a storage shed.

Washer/Dryer will also be provided for tenant use.



The Community Pool and Clubhouse are just two blocks away. East Lake Shores Park and Hunters Glen Lake are each just one and a half miles away and provides fishing, boating, trails, picnicking, and playgrounds. Enjoy quick access to I-25 and lots of shopping and dining experiences.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



