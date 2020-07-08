13587 Bellaire Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Clean 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home - Welcome home! Clean 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with vaulted ceiling offering an open concept feeling when you first enter this amazing home. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. (master bedroom w/ master bathroom, 2 bedrooms and shared full bathroom). Downstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom or flex space with an adjacent bathroom and laundry room. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, I25, I76 & E470.

The owner prefers no roommate scenarios. Thank you!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5765850)