All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13587 Bellaire Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13587 Bellaire Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

13587 Bellaire Street

13587 Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13587 Bellaire Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Clean 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home - Welcome home! Clean 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with vaulted ceiling offering an open concept feeling when you first enter this amazing home. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. (master bedroom w/ master bathroom, 2 bedrooms and shared full bathroom). Downstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom or flex space with an adjacent bathroom and laundry room. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, I25, I76 & E470.
The owner prefers no roommate scenarios. Thank you!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13587 Bellaire Street have any available units?
13587 Bellaire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 13587 Bellaire Street currently offering any rent specials?
13587 Bellaire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13587 Bellaire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13587 Bellaire Street is pet friendly.
Does 13587 Bellaire Street offer parking?
No, 13587 Bellaire Street does not offer parking.
Does 13587 Bellaire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13587 Bellaire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13587 Bellaire Street have a pool?
No, 13587 Bellaire Street does not have a pool.
Does 13587 Bellaire Street have accessible units?
No, 13587 Bellaire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13587 Bellaire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13587 Bellaire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13587 Bellaire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13587 Bellaire Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College