Thornton, CO
13486 Clayton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13486 Clayton Street

13486 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

13486 Clayton Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Signal Creek II will welcome you with 3,494 square feet of living space!

Entertain with ease with this open layout! This beautiful home has new carpet throughout, a newly painted main floor bath, and new tile in the jack-and-jill bathroom. The breathtaking, spacious kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, a water purification system, and plenty of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck and fenced yard. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy use of the community pool at the end of the block. Within walking distance is Tarver Elementary School. Also nearby are many parks and open space including, Trail Winds Park and Open Space, East Lake Shores Park, and Springvale Park Disc Golf Course. Just a short drive to Cabelas, Thorncreek Golf Course, Boondocks Food & Fun Center, and The Orchard Town Center which includes many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I25, E-470, and I76.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13486 Clayton Street have any available units?
13486 Clayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13486 Clayton Street have?
Some of 13486 Clayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13486 Clayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
13486 Clayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13486 Clayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13486 Clayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 13486 Clayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 13486 Clayton Street offers parking.
Does 13486 Clayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13486 Clayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13486 Clayton Street have a pool?
Yes, 13486 Clayton Street has a pool.
Does 13486 Clayton Street have accessible units?
No, 13486 Clayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13486 Clayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13486 Clayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
