13486 Clayton Street

This stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Signal Creek II will welcome you with 3,494 square feet of living space!



Entertain with ease with this open layout! This beautiful home has new carpet throughout, a newly painted main floor bath, and new tile in the jack-and-jill bathroom. The breathtaking, spacious kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, a water purification system, and plenty of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck and fenced yard. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy use of the community pool at the end of the block. Within walking distance is Tarver Elementary School. Also nearby are many parks and open space including, Trail Winds Park and Open Space, East Lake Shores Park, and Springvale Park Disc Golf Course. Just a short drive to Cabelas, Thorncreek Golf Course, Boondocks Food & Fun Center, and The Orchard Town Center which includes many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I25, E-470, and I76.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



