1250 E 130th Avenue, Unit B

APPEALING 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Thornton - AVAILABLE NOW!! - This beautiful town-home is located right at the shores of a large lake.

The entrance boasts a 2 story vaulted ceiling and stairway up to a master suite, an additional bedroom and hallway full bath, with a large loft for additional space. There is a washer and drier hookup.



The main floor has a living room, dining area, kitchen and a sliding glass door to the front enclosed patio. In the unfinished basement you will find even more storage.



The patio has an overhead cover and access to a huge grassy park and playground and privacy for outdoor living.



This property is in a great location, close to the recreation center, shopping, public transportation and only 20 minutes into Denver.



When you move to Thornton, you'll never tire of the stunning scenery. A look south offers a view of downtown Denver's skyline and tall buildings, and with a look west, you are rewarded with an astonishing sight of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains.



*No Pets Allowed



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing.



