1250 E 130th Avenue, Unit B
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1250 E 130th Avenue, Unit B

1250 East 130th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1250 East 130th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
APPEALING 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Thornton - AVAILABLE NOW!! - This beautiful town-home is located right at the shores of a large lake.
The entrance boasts a 2 story vaulted ceiling and stairway up to a master suite, an additional bedroom and hallway full bath, with a large loft for additional space. There is a washer and drier hookup.

The main floor has a living room, dining area, kitchen and a sliding glass door to the front enclosed patio. In the unfinished basement you will find even more storage.

The patio has an overhead cover and access to a huge grassy park and playground and privacy for outdoor living.

This property is in a great location, close to the recreation center, shopping, public transportation and only 20 minutes into Denver.

When you move to Thornton, you'll never tire of the stunning scenery. A look south offers a view of downtown Denver's skyline and tall buildings, and with a look west, you are rewarded with an astonishing sight of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains.

*No Pets Allowed

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

