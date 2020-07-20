All apartments in Thornton
11962 Bellaire St
11962 Bellaire St

11962 Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

11962 Bellaire Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Up to 1 Month FREE rent! Close to shopping and dining, this is a conveniently located corner-unit condo! Vaulted ceilings greet you when you enter the home. The living room is a great size and includes a fireplace for that added homey feel. Off the living room you find your patio, perfect for outdoor space. The dining area is just outside the kitchen, ideal for casual entertaining. From your living space, you head to your bedroom, which is a good size, with a large walk-in closet. The home has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. There are two assigned parking spaces just out front of the home, which is a big plus. The well-maintained community offers a tennis court and swimming pool. Your water, sewer, trash and HOA fees are included (paid by owner); gas and electric are the tenant's responsibility. There also is a storage closet included. Donât wait long. This is truly the condo to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11962 Bellaire St have any available units?
11962 Bellaire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11962 Bellaire St have?
Some of 11962 Bellaire St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11962 Bellaire St currently offering any rent specials?
11962 Bellaire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11962 Bellaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11962 Bellaire St is pet friendly.
Does 11962 Bellaire St offer parking?
Yes, 11962 Bellaire St offers parking.
Does 11962 Bellaire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11962 Bellaire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11962 Bellaire St have a pool?
Yes, 11962 Bellaire St has a pool.
Does 11962 Bellaire St have accessible units?
No, 11962 Bellaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 11962 Bellaire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11962 Bellaire St has units with dishwashers.
