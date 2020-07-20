11962 Bellaire St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Up to 1 Month FREE rent! Close to shopping and dining, this is a conveniently located corner-unit condo! Vaulted ceilings greet you when you enter the home. The living room is a great size and includes a fireplace for that added homey feel. Off the living room you find your patio, perfect for outdoor space. The dining area is just outside the kitchen, ideal for casual entertaining. From your living space, you head to your bedroom, which is a good size, with a large walk-in closet. The home has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. There are two assigned parking spaces just out front of the home, which is a big plus. The well-maintained community offers a tennis court and swimming pool. Your water, sewer, trash and HOA fees are included (paid by owner); gas and electric are the tenant's responsibility. There also is a storage closet included. Donât wait long. This is truly the condo to call home!