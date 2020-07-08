All apartments in Thornton
11952 Eudora Drive
11952 Eudora Drive

11952 Eudora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11952 Eudora Drive, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701473.

Beautiful multi-level home in Skylake Ranch with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, will welcome you with 1,931 square feet of living space!

The kitchen is spectacular with all appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. This amazing home also has a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the additional space of the office/study or the unfinished basement for extra storage space. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.

Outside enjoy Colorado weather on the private fenced patio in the back with landscaped yard with irrigated garden, mature trees, and storage shed. This home includes a 2 car attached garage for parking. With-in walking distance to Skylake Park, Biking /walking trails. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, King Soopers, and Kohls. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby Schools include Cherry Dr Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School and Mountain Range High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $500 pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701473.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11952 Eudora Drive have any available units?
11952 Eudora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11952 Eudora Drive have?
Some of 11952 Eudora Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11952 Eudora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11952 Eudora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11952 Eudora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11952 Eudora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11952 Eudora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11952 Eudora Drive offers parking.
Does 11952 Eudora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11952 Eudora Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11952 Eudora Drive have a pool?
No, 11952 Eudora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11952 Eudora Drive have accessible units?
No, 11952 Eudora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11952 Eudora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11952 Eudora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

