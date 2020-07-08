11952 Eudora Drive

Amenities

Beautiful multi-level home in Skylake Ranch with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, will welcome you with 1,931 square feet of living space!



The kitchen is spectacular with all appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. This amazing home also has a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the additional space of the office/study or the unfinished basement for extra storage space. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.



Outside enjoy Colorado weather on the private fenced patio in the back with landscaped yard with irrigated garden, mature trees, and storage shed. This home includes a 2 car attached garage for parking. With-in walking distance to Skylake Park, Biking /walking trails. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, King Soopers, and Kohls. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby Schools include Cherry Dr Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School and Mountain Range High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $500 pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701473.



