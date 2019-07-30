6121 Powell Road

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #920138.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 2,241 square feet of living space!



The lovely kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck or garden. Close by is the Parker library.



One dog welcome upon owner approval.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



