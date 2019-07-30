All apartments in The Pinery
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:05 PM

6121 Powell Road

6121 Powell Road · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Powell Road, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #920138.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 2,241 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck or garden. Close by is the Parker library.

One dog welcome upon owner approval.

Rent includes trash and recycling.



Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Powell Road have any available units?
6121 Powell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Pinery, CO.
What amenities does 6121 Powell Road have?
Some of 6121 Powell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Powell Road currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Powell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Powell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6121 Powell Road is pet friendly.
Does 6121 Powell Road offer parking?
Yes, 6121 Powell Road offers parking.
Does 6121 Powell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6121 Powell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Powell Road have a pool?
No, 6121 Powell Road does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Powell Road have accessible units?
No, 6121 Powell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Powell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 Powell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 Powell Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6121 Powell Road has units with air conditioning.
