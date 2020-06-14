228 Apartments for rent in Superior, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Superior renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1640 Rockview Circle
1 Unit Available
1640 Rockview Circle
1640 Rockview Circle, Superior, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1580 sqft
1640 Rockview Circle Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA Townhome Located in the heart of Superior - This 2BR/2.

Rock Creek Ranch
Rock Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
2161 Dailey Street
2161 Dailey Street, Superior, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
2161 Dailey Street Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 4BD/4BA Rock Creek Home! - Located in the highly desirable Rock Creek neighborhood, this spacious home boasts a finished basement with an additional bedroom, living room, and walk in closet.
Verified

Interlocken
Interlocken
34 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Verified

Midcities
Midcities
127 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Verified

Midcities
Midcities
62 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified

Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified

Grand View at Flatirons
$
16 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Verified

Cortland Flatirons
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.

Parkway Circle
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra Unit 216
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1114 sqft
Come see this fabulous Broomfield loft with lots of extras! Seconds from US 36, perfect for a Boulder/Denver commute. Unit has underground parking in a secure building as well as a one car, detached garage.

1057 West Century Drive - 1
1 Unit Available
1057 West Century Drive - 1
1057 Century Drive, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Luxury low maintenance lock and leave Louisville living. Two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Heated underground parking including two designated parking spots and a storage locker.
Verified

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
9 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,386
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

Prana
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

Centre Court Apartments
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

Ardenne
8 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
22 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,370
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Verified

Interlocken
Interlocken
35 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Verified

Broomfield Heights
$
Broomfield Heights
31 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Luna Bella
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
32 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified

Interlocken
$
Interlocken
18 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Verified

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,463
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Superior, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Superior renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

