Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

310 Apartments for rent in Superior, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,325
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2020 Shamrock Drive
2020 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
799 sqft
Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1640 Rockview Circle
1640 Rockview Circle, Superior, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1580 sqft
1640 Rockview Circle Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA Townhome Located in the heart of Superior - This 2BR/2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rock Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
2161 Dailey Street
2161 Dailey Street, Superior, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
2161 Dailey Street Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 4BD/4BA Rock Creek Home! - Located in the highly desirable Rock Creek neighborhood, this spacious home boasts a finished basement with an additional bedroom, living room, and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Superior
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Interlocken
33 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midcities
63 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
16 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra Unit 216
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1114 sqft
Come see this fabulous Broomfield loft with lots of extras! Seconds from US 36, perfect for a Boulder/Denver commute. Unit has underground parking in a secure building as well as a one car, detached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
892 West Chestnut Circle
892 West Chestnut Circle, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2651 sqft
Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - Bright is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry
Results within 5 miles of Superior
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Interlocken
35 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Broomfield Heights
33 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Superior, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Superior renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

