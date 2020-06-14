/
1 bedroom apartments
118 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Superior, CO
$
115 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
1 Unit Available
2020 Shamrock Drive
2020 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
799 sqft
Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space.
Results within 1 mile of Superior
Midcities
62 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
811 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
3 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,460
790 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
14 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
801 sqft
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Midcities
127 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
772 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Interlocken
34 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
$
16 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
693 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Results within 5 miles of Superior
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
33 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,430
813 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
$
22 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
673 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
9 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,386
850 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
5 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
756 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Interlocken
35 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
$
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
$
Broomfield Heights
31 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
$
Interlocken
18 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
$
16 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
